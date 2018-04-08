Bobo record in Sydney FC win over Adelaide

A ruthless Sydney FC and their Brazilian striker Bobo have set more A-League records in an impressive 3-0 home win over Adelaide United.

Bobo netted twice in the second half at Allianz Stadium to take his tally to 26, eclipsing the full-season haul of Melbourne City sharpshooter Bruno Fornaroli in 2015-16.

Also, the Sky Blues became the first side to reach 60 points in successive A-League seasons.

They have equalled Melbourne City's 63 goals in a season, with a final home-and-away game against Melbourne Victory in Sydney on Friday.

Sydney coach Graham Arnold named captain Alex Brosque and playmaker Milos Ninkovic on the bench and rested centre back Alex Wilkinson, but they were still too good for fifth-placed Adelaide.

Bobo, who was Sydney's captain for Sunday's game, also provided the cross for the opening goal, which was headed in by Matt Simon in first-half stoppage time.

"To have someone that works so hard for the team defensively but still can score goals, it's a fantastic feat,' Arnold said of Bobo.

Polish playmaker Adrian Mierzejewski was also hugely influential, featuring in the build-up to all three goals and going close with three of his own attempts.

Sydney showed no ill effects from their rigorous recent schedule, which has included five Asian Champions League games.

"The Champions League has improved us enormously fitness-wise, mentally," Arnold said.

"Decision-making during the game has to be faster and the quality of play is, I believe, better than it's ever been.

"It's about attitude and being ruthless. A lot of people may have expected tonight that after travelling back from South Korea that we might take our foot off the pedal. There's just no chance with this group of players."

Adelaide started with three up front and had several shots but lacked Sydney's polish around goal.

"I think we played only in the first 10, 15 minutes the football that we wanted to play and after this we had no chance today," Adelaide coach Marco Kurz said.

Sydney started to stack up the chances in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

Mierzejewski, who looked to be in trouble with a wrist issue earlier in the game, powered a close-range header over the bar and went close with a curling shot.

Simon made the most of a rare start, forcing goalkeeper Paul Izzo to save a fierce shot with his legs. The veteran striker then put a header wide.

His perfectly placed header from a Bobo cross after delightful work by Mierzejewski broke the deadlock.

Mierzejewski's pinpoint cross was headed home by Bobo just before the hour and the Brazilian clinched the scoring record with a fierce left-foot drive seven minutes later.