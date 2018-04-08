Akwa United will continue their race in the search for glory as they confront Al-Hilal in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off encounter on Sunday.

Al-Hilal vs Akwa United Preview: Promise Keepers eye vital away result

The Promise Keepers saw off Gambia's Hawk 3-2 on aggregate before they edging past Al-Ittihad Tripoli of Libya, scraping past them 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

However, their recent 2-0 defeat at Katsina United in a Nigeria topflight encounter exposed the defensive flaws of Abdu Maikaba's side, picking just one point from their last two games.

Coach Abdu Maikaba will be seeking to avoid an away defeat at the hands of the Sudanese Premier League giants.

Al-Hilal, on their own part, would be hopeful on redeeming their image after they were bounced out of the Caf Champions League to the second tier inter-club competition.

The Sudanese Premier League champions will be boosted by their 3-1 away win over Kober last Tuesday.

And against the Promise Keepers, their ambition would be to secure an outright home win at the Khartoum Stadium.