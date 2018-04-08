TEAM NEWS: Rwandan duo to lead Gor Mahia attack against SuperSport United

News

Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere are expected to lead Gor Mahia’s goal hunt against SuperSport United.

 The Rwandan duo have been named in the starting line up alongside George Odhiambo, Francis Kahata and Humphrey Mieno.

Mieno started from the bench against Esperance but the former Tusker midfielder has been given a starting berth by Coach Dylan Kerr.

Boniface Oluoch has retained his place between the stick, same as Captain Haron Shakava who will lead the team from the back.

Wesley Onguso, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyanga and Ernest Wendo will be charged by neutrolising the visitors' threat.

Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, Wesley Onguso, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge.

