MFM vs Djoliba Preview: Olukoya Boys target big first leg advantage

MFM FC will be looking towards grabbing the chance to earn a huge first-leg advantage when they host Djoliba in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday.

The Nigerian Professional Football League side had failed to secure a place in this year's Caf Champions League group stages, but now chase a passage to the group phase of the inter-club competition.

Before now, coach Fidelis Ilechukwu had inspired the Lagos based outfit past Malian side Real Bamako after a 2-1 aggregate win before they bowed out against MC Alger of Algeria 7-2 on aggregate.

And the tactician will fancy his chances against the Malian Cup winners with the ambition of raising his profile and progress to the group phase.

Ahead of the encounter, the Nigerian topflight giants will look to banish the memories of their recent 2-0 away defeat at the hands of Enyimba at the UJ Esuene Stadium.

Djoliba eased past 2017 Liberian Cup runners-up ELWA United without kicking the ball before negotiating their way past Rwandan Cup winners APR.

They are currently third on the Malian Premier League with 40 points - 15 behind leaders Stade Mailen de Bamako. from 20 games with a game in hand.

The second leg is scheduled to hold at Stade Omnisports Modibo Keïta in Bamako on April 17.