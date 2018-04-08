FC Ifeanyi Ubah will be hoping to regain their winning mentality when they welcome Sunshine Stars in a Nigeria Professional Football League encounter in Nnewi on Sunday.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs Sunshine Stars Preview: Anambra Warriors aiming to avoid home slip

The Anambra Warriors would be counting on the support of their home fans at the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, but they could be given a run for their money by relegation-threatened Henry Abiodun's men.

Ladan Bosso's side boasts of one win in their last five games - the 3-0 triumph over Plateau United before their recent 4-0 bashing at Kano Pillars last Wednesday.

The hosts' second-half awful show, gifting run-away leading goalscorer Junior Lokosa a brace in Kano was their biggest defeat this season and exposed their defensive flaws.

With the availability of attacking duo of Seka Pascal and Godwin Obaje, the home team will rely on them to deliver goals in the bid to secure their second home win against Sunshine.

For Sunshine Stars, they would strive to battle for a crucial away result as they had managed similar form like their opponents, having only celebrated only a win in recent five matches.

Having failed to see off rock-bottom Kwara United in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at the Akure Sports Complex, they will definitely be hoping to rescue their current campaign from total collapse.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah are 15th with 18 points from 15 games, while Sunshine Stars are 16th with 17 points from similar number of matches.