Coach Bernard Mwalala has named his strongest team to play twelve times league champions AFC Leopards.

TEAM NEWS: Nzoia Sugar unleash squad for AFC Leopards assignment

Brian Otieno marshals the defense with Stephen Wakanya running the midfield.

Former Sofapaka man Morven Otinyo will lead the attack alongside Elvis Rupia.



Starting XI: Benson Mangala , Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Peter Gin, Luke Namanda, Stephen Wakanya, Elvis Rupia, Morven Otinya, Victor Omondi.

Reserves: Mustapha Oduor, Dennis Wanjala, Tom Teka, Kevin Juma, David Odhiambo, Patrick Kwitonda, Patrick Otieno.