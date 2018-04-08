Sofapaka head coach Sam Ssimbwa has named his best side to tackle Thika United this afternoon in the Kenyan Premier League.

TEAM NEWS: Bernard Mang'oli benched as Sofapaka release squad to face Thika United

Edmond Kwanya gets a starting berth in defense with Hillary Echesa and Stephen Waruru also included in the first eleven.

Ezekiel Okare and Bernard Mang’oli are good enough for the bench.

Sofapaka XI: Mathis Kigonya, Moussa Omar, Rogers Aloro, Edmond Kwanya, Yusuf Mohammed, Mohammed Kilume, Teddy Osok, Hillary Echesa, Stephen Waruru, Kepha Aswani, Umaru Kasumba.

Subs: Emmanuel Opiyo, Kennedy Oduor, Bernard Mang'oli, Ibrahim Kitawi, Michael Oduor, Ezekiel Okare, Timothy Luda.