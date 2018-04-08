William Muluya has named Vincent Wasambo and Sydney Lokale in Kariobangi Sharks' starting line up that is set to face off with Sony Sugar.

TEAM NEWS: Kariobangi Sharks make two changes against Sony Sugar

The duo replaced the injured duo of Sven Yidah and Duke Abuya.

Pascal Ogweno is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards,Geoffrey Shiveka, however, has recovered and will partner Wycliffe Otieno in central defence.

Eric Kipaito will lead Sharks' attack with Patilla Omoto and Sharphan Oyugi also being named in the squad.

Starting XI: John Oyemba, Michael Bodo, Wycliffe Otieno, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Bolton Omwenga, Shaphan Oyugi, Patilla Omoto, Vincent Wasambo, Harrison Mwendwa, Sydney Lokale, Erick Kapaito

Reserves: Gad Mathews, Paul Kamau, Christopher Kimathi, Fidel Origa, Henry Juma, James Mazembe, Ebrimma Sanneh