TEAM NEWS: Chemelil Sugar skipper John Waw handed a start against Vihiga United

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Goalkeeper, John Waw has been handed his ninth Kenyan Premier League start as Chemelil Sugar takes on Vihiga United.

TEAM NEWS: Chemelil Sugar skipper John Waw handed a start against Vihiga United

The skipper will once again guide the Millers from the back alongside Maurice Wandera Kevin Wasonga and Benjamin Okettch.

Thur Gem alumnus, Nicholas Akoko has also been handed a start while Yusuf Juma starts from the bench.

Starting XI: 01. Waw John (C), Maurice Wandera, Kevin Wesonga, Benjamin Oketch, Kennedy Odhiambo, Faraj Ominde, Maxwell Onyango, Charles Kwakha, Nicholas Akoko, Benjamin Mwamlangara, Hassan Abdul

Reserves: Richard Aimo, Yusuf Juma, Philibat Ochieng, Philip Muchuma, Collins Neto, Felix Oluoch, Ombija Jacob.

 

