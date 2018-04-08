Milutin Sredojevic: Why Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama deserves PSL Player of the Year accolade

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has backed Musa Nyatama for this season's Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Season award.

This was after Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane tipped Percy Tau for the prestigious accolade which is set to be awarded at the end of season PSL awards ceremony.

Nyatama, who was recently named PSL Player of the Month for March, has been influential for league title chasing Pirates.

While Tau, who is amongst the league's top goalscorers with 11 goals, has established himself as one of the best players in the country this season.

Sredojevic stated that he respected Mosimane’s opinion on his preferred candidate for the gong, but the Serbian tactician argued that Nyatama should not be overlooked.

“I have the highest degree of respect for my colleague Pitso, with whom I have a history of 15 years,” Sredojevic told City Press.

Tau is one of the reasons why Sundowns are sitting at the top of the league standings as they look to clinch their eighth PSL title.

The left-footed forward has hit the back of the net 12 times in 28 appearances in all domestic competitions.

“He is now competing with the best on the continent, leading the table here and is a firm favourite to win the league. He has his own opinion," he continued.

Nyatama joined the Buccaneers from Bloemfontein Celtic prior to the start of the current campaign.

The 30-year-old has flourished in Bucs' central midfield under Micho's guidance having made 24 appearances in the league - netting three goals in the process.

“I am happy that we have Musa, who has won the man-of-the-match award six times. We want our team to be the best of the season," Micho concluded.

On Wednesday, Pirates will travel to the Mbombela Stadium where they are scheduled to face a wounded SuperSport United side who lost 1-0 away to Polokwane City in midweek.

In-form Bucs will be eyeing their sixth consecutive league victory in Mpumalanga .

