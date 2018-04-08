Kariobangi Sharks announce replacements for the injured trio

News

James Mazembe, Vincent Wasambo and Sydney Lokale are all set to appear in Kariobangi Sharks matchday squad to face Sony Sugar.

The trio replaced Duke Abuya, Sven Yidah and Francis Manoa who have all been ruled out of the match with different injuries sustained during training.

Also missing Sony Sugar’s match is defender Pascal Ogweno who is serving a one-match suspension following accumulated yellow cards.

Sharks are going for their maiden win at the Awendo Green Stadium since their promotion to the Kenyan Premier League last season.

William Muluya side forced a 2-0 win over the Millers in their maiden appearance before playing a scoreless draw in the return leg.

