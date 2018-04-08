Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admits that he has a selection headache on his hands as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season reaches its conclusion.

Themba Zwane must be patient, says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

In recent times the 53-year-old mentor has favoured the selection of Percy Tau alongside Khama Billiat and Sibusiso Vilakazi in his starting XI, which has proven to be a masterstroke with Sundowns currently on a run of 12 successive games without defeat.

However, Mosimane’s faith in the attacking trio has come at a price as arguably one of the club’s best performers of recent years, Themba Zwane has been resigned to appearances coming off the bench.

Nonetheless, with Sundowns in winning form, Mosimane admits that he cannot afford to tinker with a winning team.

“If Percy, Khama and Vilakazi share goals the way they have been in the last few games, then it is important for the team,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sunday Independent.

“We can’t afford to lose that front three at this stage of the season. Themba always helps us to bring the team up a little bit, but somewhere I have had to sacrifice him to let Khama play,” he added.

“Zwane defends much better than Khama, but Khama scores and at this point in time I need the goals," he continued.

"So that is why I leave Khama on the pitch – he doesn’t defend that much, but he scores more. Zwane manages the game when he comes on and brings the team’s level up,” he explained.

Furthermore, Mosimane has revealed that he has spoken to Zwane and asked the 28-year-old playmaker to remain patient.

“I spoke to him and asked him to be patient,” Mosimane revealed.

“We must sacrifice for the team. It’s not that he is not doing well; he is doing very well. But you have to balance the team,” he said.

“(Jeremy) Brockie also wants to play. But the way it’s going there upfront, with the two (Billiat and Tau), just leave it the way it is,” he concluded.