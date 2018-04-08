Mathare United striker, Samuel Ndung’u has been named for the first time in the ‘Slum Boy’s Matchday squad set to take on Tusker in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Mathare United forward Samuel Ndung’u named in the matchday squad to face Tusker

Ndungu, who joined Mathare United last January from AFC Leopards, has been drafted in the 18 man squad for the first time since his move to the Slums.

Gilbert Osonga returns to the matchday squad after being left out for the previous assignment against Nakumatt. Ahmed Ahmad is also back after missing out on the last two matches.

Also making it to the squad are Cliff Nyakeya and Francis Omondi.

Matchday squad:

Goalkeepers: Robert Mboya, Job Ochieng’; Defenders: Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, George Owino, Johnstone Omurwa, Gilbert Osonga; Midfielders: Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Francis Omondi, Chrispin Oduor, Ahmed Ahmad; Forwards: Clifford Alwanga, Ronald Reagan, Klinsman Omulanga, Samuel Ndung’u, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya