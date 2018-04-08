Undoubtedly the best and biggest match on Sunday as far as the Kenyan Premier League is concerned.

Tusker - Mathare United Preview: Chance for the 'slum boys' to widen lead

The league leaders have been doing most things right as compared to last season. Six wins, two draws and a single lose has taken the ‘slum boys’ top of the table with twenty points, one more than second placed Gor Mahia, who have played two games less.

It is a run that has made coach Francis Kimanzi to compare his current side with the one that one the league back in 2008. “This is a competition, and in competitions, nothing can be ruled out. It has been a good season for us, we have started well and who knows we can do what we did in 2008, but it is still early.”

For Tusker, they have been blowing hot and cold at the same time; a record of two wins, three draws and as many defeats has seen the eleven time league champions languish in thirteenth position with nine points.

Despite downing AFC Leopards in their last outing, coach Sam Timbe feels his team has a lot to do. “We were not comfortable with the ball, especially at the back, and as a result we made mistakes and ended up conceding otherwise preventable goals, we need to improve on that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mathare United: Cliff Nyakeya has been excellent for his team, and he will definitely be aiming at extending his good form in front of the goal. Francis Omondi was also excellent in the game against Nakumatt and his contribution will be vital against the brewers.

Tusker: The experienced Lloyd Wahome will have to effectively command the defensive line effectively and stop the Mathare's ruthless attackers. Timothy Otieno was also excellent against AFC Leopards, and that is a motivation for him ahead of Sunday's match.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Mathare United: Robert Mboya, Martin Ongori, Johnstone Omurwa, George Owino, Samuel Olwande, Francis Omondi, Chrispin Oduor, Edward Seda, Mwaura Daniel, Cliff Nyakeya and Clifford Alwanga.

Tusker: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Justin Omari, Lloyd Wahome, Eric Ambunya, Lawrence Kasadha, Robert Achema, Apollo Otieno, Matthew Odongo, Timothy Otieno and Edwin Lavatsa.