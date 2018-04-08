Despite showing a great fighting spirit against Free State Stars on Wednesday, Kaizer Chiefs failed to replicate that same drive when they lost 3-0 to Chippa United on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs Steve Komphela rues lacklustre showing

Amakhosi were found wanting as they succumbed to a heavy defeat at home to the Chilli Boys, a loss that has hurt their Premier Soccer League (PSL) title ambitions.

Goals by Thabo Rakhale, Mxolisi Macuphu and Edward Manqele ensured the Port Elizabeth-based side bounced back to winning ways.

Coach Vladislav Heric had to lead his men after a 2-0 loss at the hands of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night in Tshwane.

Amakhosi suffered injuries to Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Erick Mathoho at the back as the Soweto giants failed to beat the Chilli Boys in the league this term.

The defeat leaves the Naturena-based club at number three on the log table with 39 points whilst United sit in seventh spot with 33 points from 26 matches.

Speaking after the match, embattled coach Steve Komphela, who was pelted with missiles by the fans as he left the pitch, said his charges lacked energy as they failed to register the full three points.

“That’s exactly what we said in the dressing room (that we were lacklustre) our body language... one has to consider that this is our third match in seven days but it’s no excuse everybody goes through that,” the under fire Amakhosi coach told SuperSport TV.

“I thought we lacked energy. You could see from our actions and reactions we were always second best. In a match like this where people are opportunistic and they have luck on their side, you hardly win matches of this calibre," reacted the Kroonstad-born mentor.

“If you look at our first goal it’s an error at the back. It looked like someone had put a pause on us and said 'pause, don’t move' and then went in and scored. The second and third goal as well. Obviously, you start to see that there’s no energy," he lamented.

“Take it on the chin and accept that they won the match 3-0 they deserve it. Could it have been better? For sure,” he said.

Speaking about the fans who shouted for his axing and pestered his bench, the ex-Maritzburg united mentor said he does not need to be emotional about it, but will protect his players.

“You don’t have to be emotional in football, you still have to apply your rationale. This is a time to be together and become one unit. If they [fans] don’t blame me who are they going to blame?," he concluded.