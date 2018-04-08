Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma scored his first goal in the Absa Premier League after coming off the bench to enable his side Cape Town City get a point against Maritzburg United.

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma scores first goal for Cape Town City

The former Kariobangi Sharks striker, who was introduced in the 63rd minute in place of Judas Moseamadi, struck in the stoppages to ensure his team collected its 35th point in 26 matches.

It was a relief for the speedy striker, who had missed several chances, including a one versus one against the goalkeeper.

The striker had a hand in the team's goal during a cup match against Sundowns a couple of weeks ago, although the latter won 2-1.

The next match for Cape Town will be against SuperSport United, who are coincidentally facing Gor Mahia in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.