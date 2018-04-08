Baroka - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: The Brazilians look to continue their dominance over Bakgaga

Mamelodi Sundowns look to keep their Premier Soccer League (PSL) title aspirations alive as they travel to the Limpopo Province to take on a tricky Baroka FC on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians are currently just a point above rivals Orlando Pirates, but after their midweek victory over Chippa United, they will be buoyed on as Pitso Mosimane’s men will look to consolidate the position at the top.

However, despite Sundowns going into the game on the back of 12 successive games without defeat, they will be wary of the dangers that Bakgaga pose. Under coach MacDonald Makhubedu, Baroka have proven to be a difficult and at time unpredictable outfit.

Worryingly though, for Baroka is the fact that they have only won two of their last five games which shouldn’t instil much fear into the opposition. But with one of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) hottest strikers in attack, in the form of on-loan Orlando Pirates forward Gift Motupa, Sundowns will be wary. Motupa has nine goals to his name this season and Mosimane will need to find a way to contain him in and around their box.

However, when it comes to danger men, Sundowns possess them in abundance, none more so dangerous than arguably the most exciting player in the PSL, Percy Tau. The 23-year-old is in the form of his life and after taking his goal scoring tally into double figures against Chippa, he is likely to continue his impressive streak, especially against one of the league’s leakiest defences.

But with every game that Sundowns will be involved in until the end of the season, talk will continuously be regarding the impact of fatigue. With Sundowns having already played two games in the space of four days, there has been no time for rest, which will test the Sundowns technical team’s ability to rotate.

Nonetheless, Sundowns have one luxury which not man other PSL teams possess, that is an abundance of depth at their disposal, and with the likes of Aubrey Ngoma, Jeremy Brockie and Oupa Manyisa just to name a few within their ranks, the Sundowns coach may be tempted to rest of his more senior players at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Going into the clash though, Sundowns will almost certainly be favouring their chances, considering their history against Baroka. The home side have never beaten the Brazilians, with the most recent meeting between the two sides ending in a 4-0 hammering, which should excite Sundowns fans.