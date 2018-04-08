Good result, but return leg would be tough - Plateau United's Elisha Golbe on USM Alger win

Elisha Golbe is delighted following Plateau United's 2-1 victory over USM Alger, but is expecting a tough clash in Algeria.

Good result, but return leg would be tough - Pleatau United's Elisha Golbe on USM Alger win

The Peace Boys survived a scare to defeat the Miloud Hamdi's side in Saturday's Caf Confederation Cup playoff encounter.

The Nigeria Professional Football League champions started the tie on an impressive note with King Osanga giving them the lead in the 23rd minute.

After the restart, Faouzi Yaya benefitted from slack defending from Kenedy Boboye's men to level the proceedings before substitute Emma James, few minutes after replacing Tosin Omoyele, handed them a slim first-leg advantage.

And their skipper, who rued their numerous missed chances to register a big margin victory, is glad they registered a victory over the visitors.

"We thank God for the result. That's not what we planned for but generally, it was good because we went out there and got a win," Golbe told Goal.

"We missed a lot of chances and could have won more than the game ended, the game was a tough one."

Due to issues with their home ground, Plateau United had to make do with Agege Stadium in Lagos; a move Golbe said stripped the Jos outfit of the support from their faithful.

"Yes, we have a lot of fans, we had some of them here today but I'd say we missed our fans playing a continental game away from home."

Going into the second leg at the Stade Omar Hamadi, in a fortnight, with a spot in the Confederation Cup group stages on their mind, the defender assures: "We know it won't be easy to get a good result in Algeria but we will be at our best to progress to the group stages of the competition."