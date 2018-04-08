Al Hilal and Al Ahli played to a 0-0 draw in matchweek 25 of the Saudi Pro League, with the match dubbed as the title decider not seeing any concrete results.

Al Hilal and Al Ahli share the spoils

Both teams had their fair share of chances across the 90 minutes but the star of the night was Ali Al Habsi of Al Hilal, who managed to keep everything out of his net.

Omar Al Somah’s 70-minute participation was poor, but his reaction to his substitution was bizarre as he questioned whether Sergey Rebrov knew what he was doing with a controversial gesture.

This result keeps Al Hilal at the top of the table with 53 points, and Al Ahli in second place with 52 points. One matchweek is left to decide the Saudi Pro League title.