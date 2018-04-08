Nabil El Zhar scores in Leganes defeat to Barcelona

Nabil El Zhar was on target in Leganes’ 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in Sunday’s LaLiga clash.
The 31-year-old who was on parade from start to finish for Asier Garitano’s men got his second goal of the season as Lionel Messi’s hat-trick handed Blaugrana a comfortable home win.
Zhar found his spot in finding the bottom corner from 18 yards, with the aid of a slight deflection off Sergi Roberto, after being set up by Gabriel Pires.
68' GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL! EL ZHAR!!!!!!! 2-1. #BarçaLeganés #VamosLega pic.twitter.com/AiAfDf75Fb
