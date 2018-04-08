Heynckes sends thanks to sacked Ancelotti after Bayern Munich title win

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has sent his thanks to predecessor Carlo Ancelotti for his "involvement" this season after the Bavarian club sealed the Bundesliga title with a 4-1 win at Augsburg.

Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern at the end of September following a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian reportedly lost the support of several key players, with Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben among those who spoke about against him in public.

Heynckes was ultimately installed as Ancelotti's replacement at the start of October and Bayern have not looked back since, with Saturday's comfortable win at Augsburg giving them a 20-point lead at the top and confirming a sixth successive Bundesliga title.

But Heynckes was eager to acknowledge Ancelotti's contribution to his side at the start of the campaign.

Speaking to Sky after the game, Heynckes said: "I'd like to send special greetings to Italy and Carlo Ancelotti for his involvement in this and congratulate him on this title.

"I think he's a great coach and a great person."

Meanwhile while Robben and Franck Ribery won their sixth and seventh Bundesliga titles respectively, their expiring contracts mean the title could be their last with the club.

Reports do suggest that the pair could be offered new deals in the coming weeks, and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge did not dispute their performances warrant them, telling SportBild: "It does not speak much against an extension [with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery]."

However, Robben admitted his future with the club is uncertain.

"It can be," Robben said when asked about his future. "Everything is possible. That's why you have to try to enjoy.

"It's not always easy, of course, because you have to plan as well. I have to think about it too. But the only thing that matters to me right now is this last month of the season."