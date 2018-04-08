Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has expressed his disappointment after his side were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha not satisfied with Bournemouth draw

Roy Hodgson’s side gave away their lead twice in the encounter to share the spoils with the Cherries.

Luka Milivojevic’s 46th minute opener was cancelled out by Lys Mousset in the 65th minute while Zaha’s 75th minute effort was neutralised by Joshua King’s late effort in the 89th minute.

After the stalemate at the South Coast, the 25-year-old who has scored five goals in 24 league appearances this season has called on his teammates to keep their heads high as they continue their fight against relegation.

“Honestly devastated we didn't win that game because I felt like we deserved to but now we've got to look forward to next week and put it right! Thanks to the travelling supporters,” Zaha wrote on Instagram.

Zaha will be looking to help the Selhurst Park outfit when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion on April 14.