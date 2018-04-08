Modou Barrow’s effort guides Reading past Preston North End

Modou Barrow scored the only goal as Reading secured a 1-0 victory over Preston North End in Saturday’s English Championship encounter.
The 25-year-old’s effort in the first-half was enough for Paul Clement’s side to brush aside their visitors to provide some breathing space for the relegation-threatened side.
Barrow made the only difference in the 12th minute with his header after benefitting from Jon Bodvarsson’s assist to register his 10th league goal of the season.
FULL-TIME: Reading 1-0 @pnefc! ]]>💙