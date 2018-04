Salomon Kalou was on target in Hertha Berlin’s 2-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach in Saturday’s German Bundesliga.

Salomon Kalou on target in Hertha Berlin’s loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach

After Pal Dardai’s men played a goalless draw with Wolfsburg in their last game, they started the tie against the Foals on an impressive note with the Cote d'Ivoire international putting them in front in the 40th minute.