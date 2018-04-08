Plateau United saw off the challenge of USM Alger in an entertaining fixture at the Agege Stadium as they recorded a 2-1 victory which saw them secure a slim victory in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg.

Plateau United 2 USM Alger 1: Osanga and James hand Peace Boys slim advantage

The reigning Nigerian kings raced out of the blocks in the early exchanges before taking the lead thanks to King Osanga. The Algerians leveled capitalized on the Peace Boys’ loss of concentration as Faouzi Yaya restored parity.

However, the visitors would be undone as they embarrassingly let Emma James’ effort squirm past goalkeeper Mohamed Zemmamouche.