'Save of the season!' - Ashley Young's handball in the box overlooked by referee in Manchester derby

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young can consider himself extremely fortunate to have escaped without any punishment after appearing to handball in his own 18-yard box early in their clash with Manchester City.
The Red Devils defender slipped in the middle of the United area as David Silva slid a low ball across the face of goal, but City's appeals for a penalty were waved away by referee Martin Atkinson.
Immediate reaction on social media was almost unanimous in believing Young was lucky not to concede a spot kick, with many wondering why on earth the referee overlooked the infringement.
Ashley Young trying to compete with De Gea for save of the season
— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 7, 2018
