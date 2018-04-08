Chelsea, Man City & Spurs target withdrawn from Stevenage squad

Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot was withdrawn from the club's squad to face Newport County in League Two amid reported interest from Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Wilmot has been capped at Under-19 level by England, making his debut against Latvia last month, and is regarded as a ball-playing centre-back.

Reports in the local press suggest that a number of Premier League giants are keen to secure Wilmot's signature, and Stevenage's chairman, Phil Wallace, revealed that he would not travel with the squad for Saturday's encounter as a transfer nears.

"Ben came back from international duty with England last week and we have had developments that suggest a deal will be agreed shortly for him to move when the window opens," he told the club's official website.

It has been reported that Arsenal and Watford have also shown an interest in Wilmot, who is rated at between £1 million and £2m by the League Two club.

"We have had interest from Premier League and Championship clubs, which is not surprising when Ben is recognised by England as being one of the top four centre-halves at his age level, with the other three coming from Man City, Chelsea and Spurs," Wallace added.

"We have made public our valuation and the closer we are getting to that the more likely it is that Ben will move."

Wilmot has made 15 appearances for Stevenage in all competitions this season, even providing an assist.