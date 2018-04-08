Kariobangi Sharks Captain, Eric Juma is confident that his side will carry on with their dominance over Sony Sugar when the two sides clash in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Kariobangi Sharks Captain Eric Juma warns Sony Sugar

Sony have never won a competitive match against Sharks. In the first-ever KPL meeting in May 2017, Kariobangi Sharks beat Sony 2-0 at home and later drew 0-0 at Awendo Green Stadium in August.

Pascal Ogweno and Ovella Ochieng were the scorers in our home win against The Millers in the league last season.

But despite the fact that Ogwno will miss the third league meeting on Sunday after he was ruled out following accumulated yellow cards, Sharks skipper is still upbeat that the visitors will once again bite the Millers at the Awendo Green Stadium.

“We are going for a win because we want to shake off the home loss to Ulinzi Stars last time out. We will be aiming to reduce the gap between us and the league leaders to five points from the current eight,” Juma told the club website ahead of the Sunday’s clash.

Sharks, however, will be looking to better their poor scoring record at the Green Stadium, a place they are yet to score a single since their promotion to the top tier last season. The last meeting between the two sides here last August ended in a goalless draw.

Sharks will also be without Duke Abuya and Francis Manoah are both out injured. Abuya misses out after sustaining an injury in training and Francis Manoah left the pitch injured in the last league match against Ulinzi Stars.

Sony, who are are winless in four matches, parted ways with their head coach Salim Babu after losses to AFC Leopards, Bandari, Mathare United and Nzoia Sugar. Records are not in favour of Sharks either after losing their last game to Ulinzi Stars.