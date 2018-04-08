Chelsea vs West Ham United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Chelsea take on West Ham in a London derby that they dare not lose on Sunday.

After last weekend's 3-1 loss to Tottenham, who also beat Stoke on Saturday, the Blues sit 11 points behind fourth-placed Spurs, and another defeat would surely see them staring down the barrel of Europa League football next season.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are 14th, but they are only five points clear of the relegation zone, and a few more victories are likely to be needed to confirm their survival.

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea players

Goalkeepers

Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo

Defenders

Alonso, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Christensen, Zappacosta, Ampadu, Emerson, Chalobah

Midfielders

Fabregas, Kante, Hazard, Moses, Willian, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Scott, Sterling, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley

Forwards

Pedro, Morata, Giroud



Chelsea are boosted by the return of Thibaut Courtois in goal, but both Pedro and Davide Zappacosta are doubtful due to a physical problem and a tendon injury respectively.

David Luiz and Ross Barkley remain injured, but Danny Drinkwater could return to the XI after making the bench against Tottenham.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard

Position West Ham players

Goalkeepers

Adrian, Hart, Trott

Defenders

Zabaleta, Reid, Cresswell, Collins, Ogbonna, Byram, Masuaku, Neufville, Evra, Pask

Midfielders

Kouyate, Lanzini, Obiang, Noble, Antonio, Fernandes, Haksabanovic, Quina, Rice, Johnson, Cullen, Joao Mario, Diangana, Holland, Browne

Forwards

Carroll, Arnautovic, Hernandez, Hugill



Michail Antonio's hamstring injury is the latest to hit a threadbare West Ham squad.

The Irons have been without Andy Carroll since January, while Winston Reid, James Collins and Pedro Obiang are also out. Javier Hernandez and Manuel Lanzini could both return, however.

Potential West Ham starting XI: Adrian; Rice, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Zabaleta, Kouyate, Noble, Masuaku; Lanzini; Arnautovic, Hernandez

Match Preview

Chelsea are in something of a slump, with Antonio Conte seemingly a dead man walking in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League would surely see Roman Abramovich pull the trigger, and the Blues need a miracle if they are to break into the top four.

Three points against West Ham would go some way to restoring faith in the team, as they look to reel in Liverpool and Tottenham above them.

The Hammers, meanwhile, would settle for mid-table mediocrity after briefly flirting with relegation this season, and they have history of raising their game to face the biggest sides in England.

Indeed, the Irons won 1-0 when the Blues visited the London Stadium earlier this season.