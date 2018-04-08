News

Bad news Tusker: Mathare United duo gets a clean bill of health

Goal.com
Goal.com /

On-form Mathare United duo of Cliff Nyakeya and Francis Omondi will be available for selection in Sunday’s Kenyan Premier League match against Tusker.

The two, who have been enjoying a good run of form this season with the former champions, were a doubt for one of the biggest clash of the KPL round of 10 matches his weekend, but have since been given a clean bill of health.

Omondi and Nyakeya were on the scoresheet in Mathare United’s 3-2 win over Nakumatt last weekend.

“Omondi and Nyakeya have shaken off the knocks sustained during the midweek match against Nakumatt and are now available for selection,” Mathare United said in a short statement.

The ‘Slum Boys’ are currently top of the log and a win over Tusker will consolidate their lead at the summit.

 

