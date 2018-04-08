Kaizer Chiefs 0-3 Chippa United: Chilli Boys dent Amakhosi's PSL title hopes

Chippa United thrashed Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in a PSL match which was played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Steve Komphela named an unchanged starting line-up as Amakhosi targeted their second consecutive victory in the league having defeated Free State Stars 1-0 in Bethlehem in midweek.

Teenage Hadebe, who scored the only goal of the match against Stars, was partnered with Erick Mathoho in central defence, while Ryan Moon and Leonardo Castro started upfront.

On the other hand, the Chilli Boys were looking to return to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane in midweek and Vladislav Heric deployed Mxolisi Macuphu as his lone striker.

Amakhosi controlled the match from the start and they should have grabbed an early lead when Daniel Akpeyi made a howler - dropping the ball at Moon's feet, but the Chippa goalkeeper reacted quickly and gathered the ball.

However, Chiefs suffered a blow as Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who had sustained an injury, was replaced by Bhongolethu Jayiya. Komphela decided to make a tactical change pulling out a defender and he introduced a midfielder.

The move seemed to have backfired as the visitors broke the deadlock through Thabo Rakhale, who burst into the box, before firing past on-rushing Chiefs shot-stopper Itumeleng Khune to make it 1-0 to Chippa just before the half-hour mark.





The hosts then upped the tempo and Colombian marksman Castro's effort was brilliantly blocked by Chippa central defender James Okwuosa, who put his body on the line.

Castro, who was full of running, set-up Moon whose first touch was too heavy and Nigeria international Akpeyi came out to deny the Chiefs striker as the Chilli Boys looked to hold on to their slender lead.

Chippa were leading 1-0 at the interval thanks to Rakhale's well-taken goal.

Chiefs continued to dominate the match after the restart, but they were struggling to create clear-cut chances with Nigeria international Okwuosa looking solid at the heart of the Chippa defence.

Second-half substitute Bernard Parker was played through on goal in the Chilli Boys box, but he was outmuscled by Okwuosa as the visitors' defence continued to frustrate Amakhosi.

Heric's men were happy to sit back and launch quick counter attacks with Rakhale and Mark Mayambela looking to use their pace and skill to expose the Amakhosi defence which was left vulnerable as hosts pushed forward for the equalizing goal.

It was end-to-end stuff in the closing stages of the game and Chippa deservedly doubled their lead after Chiefs forward Dumisani Zuma had narrowly missed the target at the other end.

Macuphu clipped the ball over Khune who got a touch to it and the lone striker ran onto the ball as he tapped it into an empty net to make it 2-0 to Chippa in the latter stages of the game.





The closing stages of the game were exciting as Akpeyi then pulled off a great save to deny Zuma a late consolation goal, while Khune produced a fine save to deny Orlando Pirates loanee Rakhale.

Ex-Chiefs striker Edward Manqele came back haunt his former side as he sealed Chippa's 3-0 victory in stoppage-time with a simple tap in following a quick counter attack by the visitors.

The defeat dented Chiefs' hopes of winning this season's PSL title as they remained third on the league standings -seven points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while the win took Chippa to seventh place.

