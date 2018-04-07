Under-manned Liverpool hold off Everton

Liverpool survived a late spell of Everton pressure to stretch their record unbeaten run in Merseyside derbies to 17 games after a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

An under-manned Liverpool and Everton played out a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

Neither Mo Salah nor Roberto Firmino featured in a Liverpool starting line-up that included five changes from the one that faced Manchester City in midweek

Juergen Klopp's side still had the better of the game with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pulling off impressive first-half saves from Dominic Solanke, James Milner and Virgil Van Dyke.

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius also had to be at his best to deal with a curling shot from the otherwise ineffectual Yannick Bolasie although Everton seldom showed the forward momentum to threaten his goal.

Wayne Rooney looked unhappy to be substituted for the fit-again Idrissa Gueye early in the second half but the impetus remained with Liverpool, who brought on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino.

The hosts piled on the pressure in a frantic final 10 minutes in which Seamus Coleman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin went close to grabbing an unlikely winner.