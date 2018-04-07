Having played to a 1-1 draw against Nigeria’s Enyimba International FC on Friday night, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt revealed that their opponents were no match for the Students.

We don't have enough to play on all the fronts, admits Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt

The outspoken South African manager said that Wits were more attacking than their counterparts despite playing to a stalemate in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg play-off match.

Hunt also denied the fact the continental competition is a distraction as far as their Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign is concerned.

Coming back to the domestic scene, the Clever Boys are still fighting for a spot in the top eight as they now sit in eighth place with 32 points from 24 matches.

However, they have tough fixtures coming ahead against bottom-placed Ajax Cape Town away next week, they will meet log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, followed by a trip to Nigeria on Tuesday‚ April 17.

The reigning Telkom Knockout Cup champions had plenty of chances and ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda was the busiest between the posts as he kept Enyimba in the game.

Although they were motivated by their 2-1 win over Maritzburg United in the league (PSL) on Wednesday, the Johannesburg-based side could only settle for a draw.

Wits scored first through Daine Klate, but Mustapha Ibrahim levelled matters for the Nigerian Premier League outfit.

"There was nothing in the game. The game was so one-sided‚ and that's been the story of our season‚" Hunt said in the post-match interview at Bidvest Stadium.

"So‚ Ja‚ I mean it's disappointing because we could have been out of sight," he reacted.

"We want to win the Champions League‚ we want to be there. But we don't have enough. We don't have enough to play on all the fronts,” he continued.

"We don't. It's been proved again - against a team like this (Wits)," he lamented.