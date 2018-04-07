EXTRA TIME: Burna Boy ranks high on Arthur Masuaku's hip-hop playlist

West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku has revealed his top ten hip-hop songs featuring the best artistes across the world.
The 24-year-old who recently returned from a six-match ban played a crucial role in his side's 3-0 defeat of Southampton last Saturday - their first win since February 10 against Watford.
And ahead of Saturday's visit to Stamford Bridge, Masuaku listed his favourite hip-hop tracks which features Offset's Violation Freestyle, Gucci Mane's Met Gala, with Nigerian reggae-dancehall artiste, Burna Boy's Rock Your Body beaten to the top spot by Meek Mill's Made It From Nothing.
Masuaku's top 10 songs
1. Made It From Nothing – Meek Mill (feat. Teyana Taylor & Rick Ross)
2. Rock Your Body – Burna Boy
3. Intro (YRN 2) – Migos
4. Um Yea – Offset & Cardi B
5. Violation Freestyle – Offset
6. I See You – Kap G (feat. Chris Brown)
7. Patek Water – Future & Young Thug – (feat. Offset)
8. Get Mine – Bryson Tiller (feat. Young Thug)
9. Met Gala – Gucci Mane (feat. Offset)
10. 113 – Booba (feat. Damso)