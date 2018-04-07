East Bengal face Aizawl FC in the first quarter-final of the 2018 Super Cup held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Super Cup 2018: Khalid Jamil plays down East Bengal's 'favourites' tag

The coach of the Red and Golds, Khalid Jamil has claimed that his team won't be preparing any differently because of the magnitude of the fixture.

"The preparation (to face Aizawl FC) is normal, the same as it would be for any other match," said the former Mumbai FC gaffer.

Replying to the favourite's tag given by Aizawl coach Santosh Kashyap, Jamil countered, "In football, there is no favourite. Whoever works hard will get the results. I believe that there is no difference between any teams (in a competition)," he added.

On facing familiar opponents, he reacted, "There are advantages and disadvantages as well (while facing a known opponent). The advantages would be that we know how they play and what is their quality. The disadvantage is that they will also know our style of play."

Ugandan midfielder Khalid Aucho made his East Bengal debut in the game against Mumbai City as Jamil is impressed by his performance.

"He (Aucho) played well. He dictated the midfield and was at hand to win the 50-50 balls besides his good ball supply. He gelled with everybody in a short period of time."

The Kolkata side's centre-back Eduardo Ferreira meanwhile voiced his confidence ahead of facing AIzawl's quick-paced attack.

"If we stay together like we did in the last game, we have nothing to worry. If we help each other, we can stop the opponent," he maintained.

When asked about the 4 PM IST kick-off, the Brazilian responded, "The (hot and humid) weather conditions will be the same for both sides. It's all about the preparation. The best coach will win this game."

The former FC Pune City defender was particularly displeased with the constant questions raised over East Bengal's susceptibility of conceding goals at crucial junctures.

"This is past, my friend. Now every game is new. I don't look behind. Do you look at the past in your life? No. We look in the present and the future. Tomorrow (Sunday) is another game, it's another challenge and will give our everything on the field.

"In a game, what happens inside the field matters. The team (Aizawl) can go play in the AFC Cup and come back here, but they are not going to be easy. After 90 minutes, we will see what will happen. Every match is a final," Eduardo signed off.