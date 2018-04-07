Orlando Pirates forward Augustine Mulenga says he welcomes the pressure of being brought in to score the goals to help the club win this season's Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

Orlando Pirates marksman Augustine Mulenga happy with the expectation of goals

The Zambian marksman opened his Bucs' scoring account in midweek with a wonderful goal which earned the team a 2-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in a league game which was played at the Orlando Stadium.

As a result, there will be a lot of expectation for him to consistently produce similar moments of brilliance like that as Buccaneers look to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to the most coveted trophy in the country.

“I don’t have any pressure. I am striker, my job is to score. If I have the opportunity to score, I have to score. I don’t have to think about any pressure. I don’t have any pressure. I just have to do my job. When the coach introduced me (in the 75th minute), I knew what I could offer the team," Mulenga said on IOL.

"This wasn’t the first time I scored such a goal. I am used to scoring goals like that. When I got that chance, I took the responsibility and shot because it’s something that I always do at training, no wonder it came out as good as it did," Mulenga, who joined Bucs from Zambian side Zanaco last January, continued.

The Buccaneers are currently placed second on the league standings - one point behind Sundowns, who have a game in hand. Bucs coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is looking to Mulenga to inspire Bucs to their fifth PSL title.

“I am a new player here. I have to do well in the remaining games so that next season I can start high on confidence. I haven’t set any target of how many goals I would like to finish with. I know that there are few games remaining. I just have to do my best as a player to improve in each and every game so that by the time next season starts, I hit the ground running,” Mulenga explained.

The skillful forward is hoping to emulate his countrymen Isaac Chansa and Dennis Lota, who enjoyed a lot of success during their spells with Pirates. Mulenga is also keen to repay the faifth shown in him by Zambian football legends Kalusha Bwalya and Wedson Nyirenda.

“My fellow Zambians, what they have done for this club is a big achievement for them. I am looking to achieve more than what they did for this club because it is my time now Mr Kalusha (Bwalya) and Wada (Nyirenda) know what I can do and they believe in me," he continued.

"I follow the advice that they give me. They told me that I should push myself at training, just do what I can and everything is possible when I give my all. They told me that when the coach gives me a chance, I should express myself," the 28-year-old concluded.

Mulenga and his Pirates team-mates will face SuperSport United in a league game at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.