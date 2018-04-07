Mohamed Salah has not been risked by Liverpool in a much-changed squad for a Merseyside derby date with Everton.

Liverpool team news: Klopp opts against Salah risk in derby date with Everton

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has left the Egyptian on the bench for today's Goodison Park clash, with Salah still recovering from the groin injury which forced him off against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Liverpool have been beset by injury worries of late with Salah joining the likes of Emre Can, Adam Lallana and Joel Matip on the treatment table.

Accordingly, their team here shows numerous changes.

Nathaniel Clyne makes his first senior appearance of the campaign at right-back, while Ragnar Klavan is a surprise inclusion on the left.

Gini Wijnaldum comes into midfield, while there are starts in attack for both Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke. Ings' last start - and goal - for Liverpool came in this fixture back in October 2015.

Klopp has the likes of Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in reserve should they be required, while youngsters Curtis Jones and Conor Masterson are also named in the squad. Rafa Camacho was added to the bench when Alberto Moreno suffered a thigh injury in the warm-up.

Everton, meanwhile, have chosen to leave Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the bench, with Tom Davies brought in to bulk up their midfield options. Idrissa Gueye is fit enough only for the bench.

Liverpool team: Karius, van Dijk, Klavan, Lovren, Clyne, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Danny Ings, Mane, Solanke. Subs: Mignolet, Firmino, Camacho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Masterson, Alexander-Arnold, Jones.

Everton team: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Jagielka, Baines, Davies, Rooney, Walcott, Schneiderlin, Bolasie, Tosun. Subs: Robles, Martina, Gueye, Niasse, Funes Mori, Calvert-Lewin, Baningime.