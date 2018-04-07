SuperSport United are out to bag a win against Kenya’s Gor Mahia in the Caf Confederation Cup in the first leg of the play-off round on Sunday.

SuperSport United’s Dean Furman reveals Caf Confederation Cup targets

Skipper and midfielder Dean Furman said their approach has not changed in the tournament despite their loss to TP Mazembe in the final last year.

The Bafana Bafana anchorman said they are still disappointed to lose in the 2016 final, but they will push to stun their hosts and reach the group stages.

Matsatsantsa defeated Angola’s Petro Luanda in the first round via a 2-1 aggregate score, but will now focus on the Kenyans to reach the next stage.

SuperSport touched down in Nairobi on Friday afternoon and Furman has referred to the Kenyan trip as a break from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

"This is a very important tournament. We are still disappointed that we didn't win last year despite gracing the finals so our targets are really high,” Furman said to the Daily Nation.

"There is a lot going on at home, we have had challenges with tight schedules and long hours of travelling to get to match venues, so we hope our poor performance won't affect our performance in this match. This is a good break from the league," said the midfielder.

Under the guidance of coach Kaitano Tembo, the manager rubbished media reports that he has named a second string side so as to rest key players for Wednesday's crunch league clash against Orlando Pirates in the PSL.

“Many of our key players are injured and I have rested some of them because we also have the second leg to think about,” Tembo refuted.

"Starting away gives us an opportunity to study the opponent better before the return match but I don't think it gives us any edge over Gor Mahia,” he added.

“I can’t predict the outcome of the game but one thing I can promise is that we shall give the fans a good game," wrapped up the coach.

The match will get underway on Sunday at 14:00 at Kenyatta Stadium.