Ezekiel Odera sends passionate message to AFC Leopards fans

Ezekiel Odera has thanked the loyal AFC Leopards' fans for their love during one of the ‘trying moments of my life'.

Odera won the hearts of many Ingwe fans in March when he decided to take to the pitch at a time when he was mourning the death of her mother.

Odera received the news of the passing of his mother on March 3 while on the road with the rest of the team members to Awendo to take on Sony Sugar.

Instead, of returning back to Nairobi, Odera proceeded to Awendo and scored one of the two goals to hand Ingwe their second win of the season, then.

He went on to score three more crucial goals in four successive games that month, a performance that that lifted the ‘Big Cats’ to second on the log last month.

“That month (March) was one of the most trying moments in my life. But I want to thank our fans, who made it to my rural home to condole with me.

"That was love from the big family and whenever I think about it, I try to pay back by giving my best to the team every time I get the chance to play," Odera told Goal in an exlusive interview.

Odera also revealed to Goal that he decided to play during the mourning period as an honour to her departed mother.

“Even if my mum would have been alive, she could advise me to do the same; to go and play because she really cared about my job and well being. So I had to do something special for her and the club; that everyone will remember.”

Odera, who has scored five league goals for AFC Leopards this season, has been ruled out of Sunday’s match against Nzoia Sugar due to injury.

Odera suffered a grass burn in Ingwe's 4-2 defeat to Tusker last weekend.