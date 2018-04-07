SuperSport United promise fans a good game against Gor Mahia

SuperSport United have promised to take the game to Gor Mahia when two sides meet on Sunday.

SuperSport United has promised Kenyan fans a good game against Gor Mahia

Coach Kaitano Tembo failed to convince the media on his decision to leave out some key players for their trip to Kenya, but the tactician remained optimistic that his relatively weak squad are upto the task.

“I can’t predict the outcome of the game but one thing I can promise is that we shall give the fans a good game," Tembo told the press after landing at JKIA for the Caf Confederation Cup first leg fixture.

"Many of our key players are injured and I have rested some of them because we also have the second leg to think about.

"Starting away gives us an opportunity to study the opponent better before the return match but I don't think it gives us any edge over Gor Mahia.”

The coach also refused to draw a comparison in SuperSport’s poor run in the domestic league at this stage.

Matsatsantsa are lying 14th on the 16 Absa Premier League table but Tembo is hopeful that they will not carry their poor form to Machakos.

"There is a lot going on at home, we have had challenges with tight schedules and long hours of travelling to get to match venues, so we hope our poor performance won't affect our performance in this match. This is a good break from the league."

The match will kick-off at 3.00pm Kenyan time with tickets going for Sh500 (VIP) and Sh300 for terraces.