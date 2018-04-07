Milutin Sredojevic: Winning the Caf Champions League title with Orlando Pirates is my ultimate dream

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has revealed what Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United should expect during their away games in the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.

SuperSport will take on Kenyan side Gor Mahia in the first-leg clash at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday, while Wits are set to travel to West Africa where they are expected to face Nigerian giants Enyimba in the second-leg encounter next week.

“SuperSport United will have very serious business because Gor Mahia is a well-supported and‚ if I can say‚ the most tribal team in Kenya," Sredojevic said on Times Live.

"They've got massive support and I think they've a Caf tournament before. It's going to be very hard for SuperSport but they have the experience and the confidence that they'll represent South Africa's football in the best possible way‚” he continued.

Micho, who has won league titles in Ethiopia, Sudan and Uganda, knows what is required to do well in continental competitions.

Wits were held to a 1-1 draw by two-time African champions Enyimba in the first-leg match at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday night. The winners on aggregate in the play-offs round will advance to the group stages.

“Going to Aba is an absolute nightmare. I've been there and I'm proudly one of three coaches that has never lost a match in Nigeria. Aba is a special place from the point of logistics. Landing in Port Harcourt and going 150km (62.2km) to Aba is difficult," Micho said.

"I wish them all the best and I believe the quality that they have‚ they'll represent South African football in the best way.”

Sredojevic, who guided Sudanese giants Al Hilal to the 2011 Caf Champions League semi-finals, is relishing coaching Pirates in continental competitions.

“I count myself as a lucky person in the lake that is African football. There are many crocodiles and I know how to swim in those waters. I believe with 18 years of experience on the African continent‚ I can accept the stability that Pirates have on the log," he explained.

"We have a dream and we also want to add more stars to what we already have since 1995. When it comes‚ we'll do anything possible to qualify for the continent. We’ll work very hard in the remaining five matches to qualify and when it does come‚ we'll plan accordingly," Micho concluded.

The Buccaneers will qualify for next season's Champions League if they finish in the top two positions in the league, while a third-place finish will book them a place in the Confederation Cup.