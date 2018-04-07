Gor Mahia has played down fears of missing services of Godfrey Walusimbi for the Caf Confederation Cup match against SuperSport United.

Gor Mahia official adds voice to Godfrey Walusimbi saga

K’Ogalo will host the South African side on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium, but without the Ugandan defender, who will be missing his third match in a row.

Walusimbi fell out with the club in the run-up to the Caf Champions League return leg match against Esperance after he refused to travel to Tunisia unless Gor Mahia settled arrears owed to him.

But Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda confirmed to Goal on Saturday that the player is not the only one owed by the club, further adding that the match will go on despite his persistent protest.

"It is true, his chances of playing on Sunday are minimal, he has not been training with the team. It is true we owe him, but he is not the only one owed by the club.

"But no cause of alarm, we do have players, who can fill his void and give us the result we need," Aduda told Goal.

The match will kick-off at 3.00pm Kenyan time with tickets going for Sh500 (VIP) and Sh300 for terraces.