Sony Sugar name new coach to replace Salim Babu

Sylvester Wanyama has been appointed Sony Sugar’s interim coach following the sacking of Salim Babu.

Babu ‘stepped aside’ as Sony Sugar coach on Friday following a string of poor performance.

Wanyama will now take charge of the team during a league match against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

Sony Sugar team manager, Emmanuel Geno has revealed to Goal that Babu made a personal decision to stay away.

Sony have gone for five matches without a win having picked only two victories in nine matches.

Sony kicked-off the season with a 1-0 defeat to newcomers, Wazito FC before picking two successive victories against Ulinzi Stars and Zoo FC on February 18.