'De Bruyne's everything Pogba should be!' - Former Man Utd assistant urges Mourinho to discipline midfielder

Kevin De Bruyne is everything that Paul Pogba should be and Jose Mourinho must resort to disciplining him if he wants to get the best out of the 25-year-old, says Steve McClaren.

The France international initially left for Juventus after just one season at Old Trafford but, after returning four years later as the Red Devils' record signing, questions have been asked of his value as he struggles for fitness and form.

McClaren believes Pogba is no better now than when he departed and would have been better advised to spend more time working under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former United assistant told Sky Sports when comparing Pogba’s impact to that made by other star names who previously struggled in England: "[Kevin] De Bruyne looks like he has gone away to Germany for three or four years, come back and matured.

"He is consistent and is becoming a top player and a complete midfield player.

"Pogba looks like he has come back after leaving Manchester United and has not matured, he is inconsistent but I think [Jose] Mourinho is the perfect manager to make him consistent and mature.

"With top players you need patience, but he [Mourinho] needs to drive him [Pogba] and discipline him. Everything that De Bruyne is, that is what he should be.

"For Pogba, leaving Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson has not done him any good. Coming back to that environment should improve him.



"It is not about age, it is about experience. De Bruyne is mature now but he still looks young. Pogba hasn't got that maturity in his game. Mourinho is trying to get that back and he is trying to get discipline and hard work.

"De Bruyne is a great player but he is also plays for the team and works hard, tackles, win his duels, creates and scores."

Pogba has only managed three goals in 28 appearances for United this season, with dips in form and niggling knocks forcing him onto the bench and treatment table.

He has played down talk of a rift with Mourinho, but reports of a summer switch elsewhere refuse to go away and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has sensationally claimed that he was offered the Frenchman by Mino Raiola during the January transfer window .