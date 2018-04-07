Al Hilal will be a tough guest for Al Ahli at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in matchweek 25 of the Saudi Pro League.

Preview: Al Hilal’s key to beating Al Ahli in title clash

Al Hilal are looking for the three points that will clinch the 2017-18 league title for them, as they sit on 52 points at the top of the table, ahead of Al Ahli by one point with just one matchweek to go for the season. On the other hand, if Al Ahli win, they need a win in their final game of the season to guarantee the league title.

How will Al Hilal set up against Al Ahli?

Juan Brown may enter this game with a 4-2-3-1 formation as they did against Al Ain:

Abdulla Al Mayouf

Mohammed Al Burayk – Osama Hawsawi – Mohammed Jahfali – Abdulla Al Zori

Abdulla Otayf – Nicolas Milesi

Ahmed Achraf – Achraf Bencharki – Yasser Al Shahrani

Gelmin Rivas

What factors will lead to Al Hilal’s win: