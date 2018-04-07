Kaizer Chiefs will be eager to keep the pressure on both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns when they host Chippa United at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kaizer Chiefs - Chippa United Preview: Amakhosi out to keep pressure on Orlando Pirates and Sundowns

While they remain seven points off the pace, the Glamour Boys have not given up on winning the league title and beating the Chilli Boys is non-negotiable if they want to keep this dream alive.

Amakhosi have not been scoring enough goals, and perhaps that is the only thing that could prevent them from achieving their goal this season.

They needed a late Teenage Hadebe header to overcome Free State Stars in midweek, and Steve Komphela will hope for more goals against a struggling Chippa United side that is fighting to move further away from the relegation zone.

A win over Chippa will not improve Amakhosi's position on the log (third), but it will narrow the gap between them and Pirates by just three points.

The Port Elizabeth-side would move up to eighth on the standings with a win over Chiefs should other results go their way on the weekend.

Ironically, both teams have scored the same number of goals (21) and they've drawn the same number of games (12) after 25 league fixtures.

However, this is worrying for a team that's challenging for league honours, and the Soweto giants would not wish for any more draws going into the final five matches of the campaign.

George Maluleka is back in the team after recovering from an injury that kept him out of action over the past few weeks, and having started on the bench against Ea Lla Koto, the midfielder is likely to return to the starting line-up.

His return could force the Amakhosi's technical team to change the way the team plays, and whether or not they will sacrifice one of their attacking players in an attempt to beef up his midfield remains to be seen.

Leonardo Castro will also be key upfront, but his teammates should come to the party and ensure that he gets all the supply he needs to score goals for the team.

Vladislav Heric will rely on the likes of Mark Mayambela, Linda Mntambo, Thabo Rakhale and Mxolisi Machupu for goals, but they will again have to shut the back door and make sure that Chiefs don't score.

James Okwuosa walked away with the man of the match award the last time these two teams met in December 2017, and his presence in defence will again be crucial for the visiting team.

Chiefs head into the encounter with just a single loss from their last five matches in all competitions - this includes three wins and a draw, while Chippa have won just once in their last five matches.

Chippa scored four goals and conceded 10 in the process.

Amakhosi on the other hand, scored four goals and conceded four in the five games that they've played since March 3.

In head-to-head stats, Chiefs and Chippa have met 10 times in the past. The Soweto giants boast six wins to Chippa's three, while they other match ended in a draw.

During that time, Chiefs scored 10 goals against Chippa, and conceded just six - two at home and four away from home.