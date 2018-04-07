The New England Revolution made light work of the 10-man Montreal Impact on Friday as they cruised to a 4-0 win at Gillette Stadium.

New England Revolution 4 Montreal Impact 0: Garde's men thrashed after Taider red

Brad Friedel's side claimed a third victory in five games this season thanks to goals from Teal Bunbury, Andrew Farrell, Diego Fagundez and Wilfried Zahibo, all after Saphir Taider had been sent off for the visitors.

Bologna loanee Taider's match lasted just 14 minutes, the midfielder shown a straight red card for a reckless lunge on Luis Caicedo as he tried to control the ball.

The home side made its advantage count six minutes later, with Bunbury heading home Zahibo's cross, but the Impact were given some reprieve when Fagundez saw a penalty saved by Evan Bush after a lengthy video referral.

Fagundez made amends, though, teeing up Farrell to drill home his first MLS goal in first-half stoppage time before a fine touch and finish from Kelyn Rowe's cross made the points safe in the second half.

Zahibo fired home a fourth to compound a miserable outing for Remi Garde's men, who have lost three of their opening five matches in 2018.