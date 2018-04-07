Sydney FC target more A-League records

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold says his A-League leaders are in the best mental state they've been in all season and are hunting yet more records.

Graham Arnold's Sydney FC is the only A-League team to win back-to-back Premiers' Plate titles.

The Sky Blues have already clinched the Premiers' Plate going into Sunday's home game with Adelaide United.

They are four goals away from setting a new league home and away scoring record and are three points off becoming the first team to tally more than 60 in successive seasons.

"I have to keep coming up with these type of things to keep the players motivated because there''s no bonuses in the A-League," Arnold said.

"It's about leaving a legacy, but also creating history and being remembered as a group of people for what they've achieved.

"But for me, it's one game at time.

"The whole focus is on being ruthless tomorrow night against Adelaide.

"Mentally they are probably in the greatest position they've been in all season."

Arnold said his players had become even hungrier after clinching the Premiers' Plate.

"If there's been one big positive that's come out of the Champions League, for me, is the depth in the sqaud," he said.

"It's really created a healthy competition for places and every player is on alert, perform or don't play.

"Players get selected on performance and young boys have stepped in and put a lot of pressure on the senior boys."

Arnold said he had gone through a fantastic month of learning.

Sydney endured a rare form slump in which they won just of seven games.

They have stormed back with three successive away wins, two in the league and one in the Asian Champions League, which kept alive their hopes of continental progress.

"I've got a good reputation I think for man management but I think I've learnt even more about man managing individuals and groups of people with communication and with commitment," he said.

While fifth-placed Adelaide have failed to score in their past five A-League games against the Sky Blues, they have netted eight goals in theoir past two A-League matches.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Sydney FC are undefeated in their past five games against Adelaide, keeping a clean on each occasion.

* Adelaide have won only four of their past 22 games against teams coached by Graham Arnold and just two of their past 10 in NSW.

* Sydney haven't lost an A-League game on a Sunday since May 2015, picking up nine wins and a draw.