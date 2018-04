Montpellier forward Valerie Gauvin netted a hat-trick for France as an experimental Nigeria side suffered an 8-0 obliteration in Friday’s friendly in Le Mans.

France Women 8 Nigeria Women 0: Super Falcons equal worst ever defeat with dreadful show in Le Mans

With Asisat Oshoala missing, the Super Falcons were put to the sword by the Europeans, with Gauvin’s treble earning a flawless triumph.