Bidvest Wits 1-1 Enyimba: Wasteful Clever Boys frustrated by Enyimba in Caf Confed Cup clash

Bidvest Wits were held to a 1-1 draw by Enyimba International FC in the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup play-off round first leg match at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday night.

Bidvest Wits 1-1 Enyimba: Wasteful Clever Boys frustrated by Aba Warriors in Caf Confed Cup clash

Gavin Hunt decided to rest some of his key players with Moeneeb Josephs, Sifiso Myeni, Thobani Mncwango and Bongani Khumalo making their return to the Wits starting line-up.

The Clever Boys were demoted to the Caf Confederation Cup after losing to Angolan side Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto in the Caf Champions League first round.

Hunt's counterpart Paul Aigbogun named Ghana international Fatau Dauda, who is a former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, in the Enyimba starting line-up.

The Aba Warriors booked their place in the play-off rounds after defeating Benin side Energie in the Caf Confederation Cup first round.

The match got off to a lively start as the two teams launched attacks in search of an early goal, and it was the hosts, who opened the scoring.

The Aba Warriors made a mistake at the back and Daine Klate pounced to beat his former Pirates team-mate Dauda to make it 1-0 to Wits.

However, Wits' lead only lasted for two minutes as Mustapha Ibrahim fired past Josephs to make it 1-1 - grabbing an important away goal for Enyimba as a result.

The two teams continued to attack each other with the Clever Boys looking to pick out Thobani Mncwango with crosses and long balls.

Klate and Reeve Frosler managed to find the former Polokwane City striker with a few pin-point crosses, but he could not keep the striker lacked composure to even hit the target.

The visitors, who are two-time Caf Champions League winners, managed to contain Wits and the score was 1-1 at half-time.

The Clever Boys dominated the opening stages of the second half and it should have been 2-1 to Wits a minute into the second half.

Former South Africa under-17 and under-20 international Frosler's attempt was cleared off the line by Oladuntoye Isiaka as the reigning PSL champions looked to restore their lead.

Eleazar Rodgers' effort was then blocked by Dauda, who also denied Elias Pelembe with a great save as the experienced shot-stopper kept the Clever Boys at bay.

Four-time PSL title winning coach Hunt introduced his main striker Lehohonolo Majoro in the closing stages of the game as Wits searched for a late winning goal.

However, the visitors stood firm at the back in the dying minutes of the game and ultimately, both teams settled for a share of the spoils.

The second-leg encounter will be played in Nigeria next week, and Enyimba will be pleased with the away goal heading back home.